Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 19:41
    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    The first dedicated awareness session on the application of the national standard AZS ISO 20121:2026 "Event Sustainability Management Systems" to sporting events was held in Azerbaijan as part of the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Report informs referring to WUF13 Operations Company.

    On 23rd April, a workshop on Sustainable Event Management in Football Organisation was convened under a cooperative arrangement between the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company and the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA).

    The workshop brought together members of AFFA's staff alongside representatives of the Professional Football League (PFL), the Football Development Fund (FDF), as well as clubs competing in the Misli Premier League and the First Division.

    During the presentations, participants were offered in-depth insights into topics including the Integration of Sport into Urban Planning, The Role of Sustainability and Accountability in Football Tournaments, and Planning, Implementation and Risk Management for Successful Event Delivery, alongside a constructive exchange of views on these areas.

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar
    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar
    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar
    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar
    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar
    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar
    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar
    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar
    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar
    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar
    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar
    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company World Urban Forum (WUF13)
    Photo
    AFFA və WUF13 Əməliyyat Şirkəti "Futbolda davamlı idarəetmə" mövzusunda birgə seminar təşkil edib
    Photo
    АФФА и Операционная компания WUF13 организовали совместный семинар

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