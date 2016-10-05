AFFA Secretary General awarded in Leadership category of Leaders Under 40 Awards - VIDEO

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov was awarded in the category of Leadership in sports at annual Leaders Under 40 Awards.

Winners awarding ceremony took place yesterday in National History Museum in London.

Leaders Under 40 Awards is given annually to the most talented managers in the world of sports business not older than 40 years.

As an official website of Leaders Under 40 Awards writes, 'Elkhan Mammadov has started his term as General Secretary for Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) in 2007. He restructured AFFA and approved long-term football development strategy which involved initiating an increase of youth and women’s participation in football and development of football infrastructure; which is now used by all National Teams, Premier League clubs and UEFA clubs.'

Notably, Leaders Under 40 Awards are annually given on 5 nominations - Leaders in Digital Techologies, Ownership, Leadership, Marketing and PR, and Leaders in Sale.