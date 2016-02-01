AFFA Secretary General attends UEFA meeting

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today meeting of UEFA Management and Audit Committee will launch in Paris, France.

Report informs, AFFA (Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan) Secretary General and committee member Elkhan Mammadov attended the three-day meeting.

In the meeting, discussions will be held on audit of EURO-2016 organizational issues.

Notably, other members of Management and Audit Committee represent Austria and Finland football federations.