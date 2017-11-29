AFFA reveals mass fraud in Azerbaijani championship

© Report

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Mass fraud cases have been detected in the Azerbaijan Under-Age Championship.

Report informs, says decision made by AFFA Disciplinary Committee said.

According to the above mentioned facts, footballer of Mil-Mugan FC without a license played in U-17 League "Kapaz" - "Mil-Mugan" match. In addition, UGIM (Naftalan) - "Ahmadli United" within U-16 Women's League, guests in "Gusar" - "Tahsil" FM match, host players in "Mil-Mugan" (Imishli) - "Tomris" (Ganja) "Gubek" (Balakan) - "Dynamo" (Balakan), UGIM (Shaki) - UGIM (Gakh) matches and both teams in "Ganjlik" (Sheki) - "Gabakchol" (Balakan) within U-13 Women's League match violated age limit.

AFFA Disciplinary Committee has given technical defeats (0:3) to the clubs.