Ilham Aliyev COP31
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    Bayramov, Miliband discuss Azerbaijan–UK strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 18:29
    Bayramov, Miliband discuss Azerbaijan–UK strategic partnership

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Ed Miliband discussed bilateral ties and regional security in a phone call.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that Bayramov again congratulated Miliband on his appointment and wished him success in the role.

    The ministers reviewed the state of Azerbaijan–UK relations, discussed prospects for closer ties and stressed the importance of maintaining high-level political dialogue.

    They highlighted the importance of the two countries' leaders meeting at the latest European Political Community (EPC) summit and of the adoption of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. They discussed how to turn the commitments in the declaration into practical cooperation and concrete results.

    The ministers also exchanged views on regional security, the situation in the South Caucasus and the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    Bayramov briefed Miliband on Azerbaijan's efforts to secure lasting peace and stability in the region, reopen transport links and expand economic cooperation.

    The ministers also discussed other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

    Jeyhun Bayramov European Political Community Summit Ed Miliband Azerbaijan-UK strategic partnership
    Azərbaycan və Böyük Britaniya regional təhlükəsizlik məsələlərini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан и Великобритания обсудили вопросы региональной безопасности
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