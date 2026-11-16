Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation explores cooperation with USA Wrestling

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Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Secretary General Parvin Piriyev explored opportunities for international cooperation during a working visit to the United States.

Report informs, citing the federation, that the visit aimed to support wrestling development, improve training for Azerbaijan's national teams and learn from international best practices in sports management.

Piriyev met with USA Wrestling representatives in Colorado Springs. They discussed expanding cooperation between the two federations, training athletes and coaches, and sharing expertise.

At the US Olympic Training Center, Piriyev learned about its athlete training system, modern coaching methods and how its sports facilities operate. He attended seminars on building physical endurance, improving athletes' functional conditioning and using science-based approaches to making weight. Discussions focused on how these practices could be applied to the training of Azerbaijani wrestlers.

In Washington, Piriyev attended meetings at the US House of Representatives, George Mason University and other institutions. Discussions covered sports management, youth sports development, the role of sports in economic development and modern governance models.

The federation said the visit would help strengthen its international ties, improve training for national teams and bring current sports science and coaching practices into Azerbaijani wrestling.

The visit was organized under the Open World program's Economic Development through Sports project, supported by the US Library of Congress and implemented in partnership with the US Embassy in Azerbaijan. Officials from Azerbaijan's aquatics, swimming, archery and minifootball federations also took part in the program.