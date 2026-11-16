Latvia weighs ban on Russian and Belarusian grain transit

Stay up to date with the top news!

Latvia's government is considering a ban on the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain through the country.

Report informs, citing Latvian media reports that quoted the Foreign Ministry, that the draft decision was prepared with other ministries and calls for national sanctions.

"The Foreign Ministry recognizes that imposing sanctions carries legal and economic risks. These include potential litigation over the performance of existing contracts, the impact on the transport and logistics sector and on state budget revenues, and the need to ensure that the regulations comply with European Union law," the ministry said.