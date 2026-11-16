Latvia weighs ban on Russian and Belarusian grain transit
Infrastructure
- 16 November, 2026
- 19:12
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Latvia's government is considering a ban on the transit of Russian and Belarusian grain through the country.
Report informs, citing Latvian media reports that quoted the Foreign Ministry, that the draft decision was prepared with other ministries and calls for national sanctions.
"The Foreign Ministry recognizes that imposing sanctions carries legal and economic risks. These include potential litigation over the performance of existing contracts, the impact on the transport and logistics sector and on state budget revenues, and the need to ensure that the regulations comply with European Union law," the ministry said.
Latviya Rusiya və Belarusdan taxıl tranzitinə qadağanı nəzərdən keçirir
В Латвии рассматривают вопрос о запрете транзита зерна из РФ и Беларуси
Latest News
20:36
Direct Baku–Brussels flights to launch in May 2027, Belgian envoy saysForeign policy
20:21
Belgian envoy says Brussels continues to back Baku–Yerevan peace effortsForeign policy
20:13
Pakistan continues diplomatic efforts to resolve US–Iran conflictOther countries
20:04
Kremlin says preparations for Trump–Putin talks are under discussionRegion
19:48
Photo
Azerbaijan outlines regional cooperation priorities at ECO meetingForeign policy
19:45
Ukraine congratulates Azerbaijan on election to ITU bodiesForeign policy
19:12
Latvia weighs ban on Russian and Belarusian grain transitInfrastructure
19:01
Photo
Babayev highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forestry cooperation at COP31Ecology
18:41
Photo
Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation explores cooperation with USA WrestlingIndividual sports