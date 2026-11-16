Yalchin Rafiyev holds series of meetings on sidelines of COP31
Foreign policy
- 16 November, 2026
- 17:47
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Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev held a series of meetings on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya.
According to Report, Rafiyev said on X that he had held a number of bilateral meetings and taken part in climate talks and high-level discussions focusing on the possible outcomes of COP31.
He also noted that the Azerbaijani delegation, in cooperation with international partners, had organized special events dedicated to advancing COP29 initiatives.
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Yalchin Rafiyev holds series of meetings on sidelines of COP31Foreign policy