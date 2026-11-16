History of Heydarli village: Traces of memory left after deportation

A study prepared as part of the "Places of Memory of Western Azerbaijan" project examines the history of Heydarli, a village in present-day Armenia that was left uninhabited after its Azerbaijani residents were driven out in the late 1980s.

Report informs that Tsarist-era sources record the village as Khaydarli, Gaydarli, Geydarly and Gendarly, while Soviet-era sources refer to it as Aydarli and Khaydarli.

For at least a century and a half, the village had been known as Heydarli. In September 2021, it was renamed Tsaghkots as part of what the study describes as a policy of Armenianization and the erasure of Azerbaijani heritage in Armenia. Since 1995, the village has been part of Lori Province of the Republic of Armenia.

From the second half of the 18th century, the territory of the village formed part of the Kingdom of Kartli-Kakheti. In 1801, Alexander I issued the Manifesto to the Georgian People, confirming the annexation of the Kingdom of Kartli-Kakheti. The Georgian monarchy was abolished, and eastern Georgia became part of the Russian Empire. During the Tsarist period, the village was part of the Alexandropol Uyezd of the Erivan Governorate.

Tsarist-era statistical records, also cited in Armenian sources, indicate that at various times through 1908 the village was inhabited exclusively or predominantly by ancestors of the Azerbaijanis. Z. Korkotyan's The Population of Soviet Armenia over the Last Hundred Years (1831–1931) records 26 inhabitants in 1831 and 265 in 1897. The Collection of Information about the Caucasus lists 158 inhabitants in 1873, while the Summary of Statistical Data on the Population of the Transcaucasian Krai, Extracted from the 1886 Family Lists records 175 in 1886. The Caucasian Calendar for 1909 lists 257 inhabitants in 1905, predominantly ancestors of the Azerbaijanis. The Erivan Governorate Memorial Book for 1908 records 357 inhabitants in 1908, all of whom were ancestors of the Azerbaijanis.

The significant population growth in Heydarli in the early 20th century may have been linked to the region's economic development following the opening in 1899 of the Tiflis–Alexandropol railway line, which ran near the village.

According to the study, on May 29, 1918, the government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) ceded Erivan, present-day Yerevan, and several surrounding territories to the Armenians. The study says the First Republic of Armenia was established on land historically inhabited by ancestors of present-day Azerbaijanis and began making territorial claims against its neighbors within the first few months of its existence. It says Dashnaktsutyun, the nationalist party in power in Armenia from 1918 to 1920, carried out ethnic cleansing of the Turkic population. The study notes that Heydarli was one of the few villages for which the available written sources contain no reports of Armenian armed groups massacring the Turkic population.

Soviet rule was proclaimed in Armenia in late 1920, and the communist regime became firmly established in the country in 1921. During the Soviet period, the village was part of the Garakilsa District, which was later renamed the Kirovakan District. It was subsequently incorporated into the Spitak District and then into the reestablished Gugark District.

Armenian sources indicate that the village was inhabited exclusively by Azerbaijanis until the late 1980s. Korkotyan records 294 Azerbaijani inhabitants in 1922, 325 in 1926 and 398 in 1931. As part of the deportations carried out by the Soviet authorities between 1948 and 1953, some of Heydarli's inhabitants were forcibly resettled in Azerbaijan's Saatly District in 1949. Azerbaijanis continued to live in the village in the following years. The Dictionary of Toponymy of Armenia and Adjacent Territories by T. Kh. Hakobyan, St. T. Melik-Bakhshyan and H. Kh. Barsegyan and other sources record 448 Azerbaijani inhabitants in 1959 and 994 in 1970.

The study says Azerbaijanis were driven out of the Armenian SSR in the late 1980s amid Armenian territorial claims to Karabakh and escalating tensions between the two republics. According to data from 1989, the village was uninhabited.

Between 2021 and 2024, researchers preparing the book The Perished Civilization conducted extensive fieldwork across Armenia, including in remote mountainous regions, to identify and document surviving Azerbaijani heritage sites. During the fieldwork, an Azerbaijani cemetery was discovered in the village. Some of its gravestones have survived.