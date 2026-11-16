Babayev highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forestry cooperation at COP31

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Azerbaijan and Türkiye have established an International Forestry Training Center and a tree nursery in Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district, Azerbaijani presidential representative for climate issues and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said.

According to Report's Türkiye bureau, Babayev made the remarks at the High-Level Dialogue on Technology and Innovation for Integrated Fire Management and Wildfire Resilience at COP31 in Antalya.

Babayev said the 40-hectare facility could grow 2 million seedlings and train 400 forestry specialists a year. The center is also expected to offer training to specialists from Türkiye, Central Asia and Eastern Europe.

He thanked the Turkish government and Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı for putting forward the Antalya Action Plan on Integrated Fire Management and Wildfire Resilience.

Babayev said wildfires pose a serious threat to the climate, biodiversity and water security. He noted that fires affect about 127 million hectares of forest worldwide each year and that more than 100 million people were affected during the 2024–2025 fire season.

He said satellite monitoring, artificial intelligence, drones and advanced forecasting systems could help detect fire risks early. He added that these technologies should be backed by professional training, stronger institutions and international cooperation.

Babayev said the Antalya Action Plan provides a basis for practical steps to protect forests, prevent fires, restore damaged ecosystems and improve sustainable forest management.