Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Babayev highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forestry cooperation at COP31

    Ecology
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 19:01
    Babayev highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forestry cooperation at COP31

    Azerbaijan and Türkiye have established an International Forestry Training Center and a tree nursery in Azerbaijan's liberated Jabrayil district, Azerbaijani presidential representative for climate issues and COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said.

    According to Report's Türkiye bureau, Babayev made the remarks at the High-Level Dialogue on Technology and Innovation for Integrated Fire Management and Wildfire Resilience at COP31 in Antalya.

    Babayev said the 40-hectare facility could grow 2 million seedlings and train 400 forestry specialists a year. The center is also expected to offer training to specialists from Türkiye, Central Asia and Eastern Europe.

    He thanked the Turkish government and Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı for putting forward the Antalya Action Plan on Integrated Fire Management and Wildfire Resilience.

    Babayev said wildfires pose a serious threat to the climate, biodiversity and water security. He noted that fires affect about 127 million hectares of forest worldwide each year and that more than 100 million people were affected during the 2024–2025 fire season.

    He said satellite monitoring, artificial intelligence, drones and advanced forecasting systems could help detect fire risks early. He added that these technologies should be backed by professional training, stronger institutions and international cooperation.

    Babayev said the Antalya Action Plan provides a basis for practical steps to protect forests, prevent fires, restore damaged ecosystems and improve sustainable forest management.

    Babayev highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forestry cooperation at COP31
    Babayev highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forestry cooperation at COP31
    Babayev highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forestry cooperation at COP31

    COP29 COP31 Mukhtar Babayev forestry
    Photo
    Muxtar Babayev: Azərbaycan və Türkiyə Cəbrayılda Meşə Təlim Mərkəzi yaradıb
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    19:12
    Latvia weighs ban on Russian and Belarusian grain transit
    Infrastructure
    19:01
    Photo
    Babayev highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forestry cooperation at COP31
    Ecology
    18:41
    Photo
    Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation explores cooperation with USA Wrestling
    Individual sports
    18:29
    Bayramov, Miliband discuss Azerbaijan–UK strategic partnership
    Foreign policy
    18:17
    Photo
    Azerbaijan re-elected to International Telecommunication Union council
    Foreign policy
    18:16
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, UK exchange expertise on transfer pricing
    Business
    18:07
    Video
    History of Heydarli village: Traces of memory left after deportation
    Domestic policy
    17:53
    Azerbaijan takes part in Future Islamic Finance forum
    Finance
    17:47
    Photo
    Yalchin Rafiyev holds series of meetings on sidelines of COP31
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed