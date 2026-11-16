Azerbaijan takes part in Future Islamic Finance forum
Finance
- 16 November, 2026
- 17:53
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Head of the Financial Sector Development Division at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Nargiz Shiraliyeva participated in the Future Islamic Finance forum in Dubai (UAE), Report informs.
According to the CBA, the event was organized by the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).
Shiraliyeva spoke about the main regulatory obstacles affecting the international development of Islamic finance, differences in legal and tax approaches across various countries, as well as the importance of a favorable regulatory and institutional environment for the sustainable development of this sector.
Azərbaycan "İslam Maliyyəsinin Gələcəyi Forumu"nda iştirak edib
Азербайджан принял участие в Форуме о будущем исламского финансирования
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