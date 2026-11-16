Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Azerbaijan takes part in Future Islamic Finance forum

    Finance
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 17:53
    Azerbaijan takes part in Future Islamic Finance forum

    Head of the Financial Sector Development Division at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Nargiz Shiraliyeva participated in the Future Islamic Finance forum in Dubai (UAE), Report informs.

    According to the CBA, the event was organized by the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

    Shiraliyeva spoke about the main regulatory obstacles affecting the international development of Islamic finance, differences in legal and tax approaches across various countries, as well as the importance of a favorable regulatory and institutional environment for the sustainable development of this sector.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA)
    Azərbaycan "İslam Maliyyəsinin Gələcəyi Forumu"nda iştirak edib
    Азербайджан принял участие в Форуме о будущем исламского финансирования
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:12
    Latvia weighs ban on Russian and Belarusian grain transit
    Infrastructure
    19:01
    Photo
    Babayev highlights Azerbaijan–Türkiye forestry cooperation at COP31
    Ecology
    18:41
    Photo
    Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation explores cooperation with USA Wrestling
    Individual sports
    18:29
    Bayramov, Miliband discuss Azerbaijan–UK strategic partnership
    Foreign policy
    18:17
    Photo
    Azerbaijan re-elected to International Telecommunication Union council
    Foreign policy
    18:16
    Photo
    Azerbaijan, UK exchange expertise on transfer pricing
    Business
    18:07
    Video
    History of Heydarli village: Traces of memory left after deportation
    Domestic policy
    17:53
    Azerbaijan takes part in Future Islamic Finance forum
    Finance
    17:47
    Photo
    Yalchin Rafiyev holds series of meetings on sidelines of COP31
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed