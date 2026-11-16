Azerbaijan re-elected to International Telecommunication Union council

Azerbaijan has been re-elected to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Report that the elections were held on November 16 in Doha, Qatar, as part of the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference. Azerbaijan was re-elected to the ITU Council, while Sitara Mehdiyeva, an employee of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos), was elected to the organization's Radio Regulations Board for the 2027–2030 term.

The elections were held amid intense international competition. Of the ITU's 194 member states, 48 are elected to the organization's Council. Azerbaijan secured 129 votes, the highest number in its electoral region of Eastern Europe and Northern Asia, earning another seat on the Council.

The ITU Radio Regulations Board (RRB) consists of 12 members elected from among the organization's 194 member states. Azerbaijan also received the highest number of votes in its group in this election, securing a seat on the RRB with 111 votes.

Thus, Azerbaijan topped the vote in its respective regional groups in both elections, securing representation in both of the ITU's governing bodies.

The ITU is a specialized international organization responsible for managing the global allocation of radio frequencies, satellite orbits and international technical standards in information and communication technologies.

Azerbaijan has been an ITU member since 1992. It was previously elected to the Council in 2014, 2018 and 2022, and to the RRB in 2018 and 2022, actively participating in the organization's work throughout these years.

Azerbaijan's fourth consecutive election to the ITU Council, along with the election of its nominated candidate to the Radio Regulations Board, reflects the confidence placed in the country by the international telecommunications community.

Representation on the ITU Council gives Azerbaijan the opportunity to participate directly in setting the organization's strategic priorities and areas of activity, making key decisions and shaping the global digital agenda. Meanwhile, representation on the Radio Regulations Board will help Azerbaijan more effectively promote its positions and interests in the regulation of radio frequencies and satellite orbits, the efficient use of the radio spectrum and the improvement of the relevant international regulatory framework.