Azerbaijan, UK exchange expertise on transfer pricing

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Azerbaijan's State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy is exchanging expertise on transfer pricing with the United Kingdom's HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC).

Report informs, citing the State Tax Service, that its deputy head, Samira Musayeva, met with HMRC experts Anthony Clark, Stephen Denyer and Simon Kimber. They discussed aligning Azerbaijan's transfer pricing legislation with international standards and applying the rules effectively in tax compliance checks.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in 2023 and extended it for another two years on August 3, 2026. The cooperation aims to help the service learn from international best practices in transfer pricing, develop the expertise of its tax officers and strengthen its institutional capacity.