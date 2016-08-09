AFFA punished footballers of Neftchi and AZAL

Baku. 9 August. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Disciplinary Committee held its first meeting in new season.

Report informs, measures taken at the meeting regarding disciplinary violations that took place in the first round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

In the 36th minute of the Neftchi - AZAL match player of Neftchi" Jayro Rodriguez received second yellow card and handedone-match ban for being removed from game, the club was fined 200 AZN.

At that time, AZAL's player Ruslan Nasirli received a red card for pushing his opponent and got 2-match ban. The club was fined 1600 AZN.