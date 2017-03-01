AFFA officials attend UEFA GROW summit in Tbilisi

Tbilisi. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani delegation joined the summit UEFA GROW kicked off in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Report’s Georgia bureau informs, AFFA General Secretary Elkhan Mammadov made presentation athe event. The General Secretary informed attendants on AFFA’s strategy for next 5 years, differences between Western and Eastern European countries in terms of development of grassroots football.

AFFA’s first vice president, lawmaker Rauf Aliyev, former goalkeeper of national team Jahangir Hasanzade also attend the summit.

The event gives place to discussions over grassroots development of sport, especially football in Western and Eastern European countries. Government officials of Eastern European countries, along with sport experts and UEFA representatives participate in the work of summit.

UEFA marketing manager Noel Mooney opening the event, informed about development of sport in the world and Europe, grassroots football, as well as importance of UEFA development program.

Vice prime minister and energy minister of Georgia Kakha Kaladze talked about works done for development of sport in his country.

It was noted that implementation of UEFA GROW 2020 pilot program is underway. The project joined by 55 European countries mostly features 4 directions for development of football – development of grassroots football, management of football relations, digital management, participation and commerce.

It was noted that development of grassroots football embraces all layers in Western Europe. Families actively join this process, along with authorities and non-governmental organizations in some countries. In Eastern Europe mostly national associations are engaged in development of grassroots football. Invitation of government officials to the summit aims to raise interest of public organizations to development of grassroots football in Eastern Europe.

Reports on experience of Western European countries were provided and ways of application of this experience were discussed at the event.