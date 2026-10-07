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    Farid Ahmadov: Justice Ministry has established integrations with 42 government agencies on data exchange

    Domestic policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 12:07
    Farid Ahmadov: Justice Ministry has established integrations with 42 government agencies on data exchange

    Services provided through the Mobile Notary app are planned to be transferred to the mygov platform in line with Azerbaijan's 2026-2028 Action Plan on accelerating digital development, Justice Minister Farid Ahmadov said in an extensive interview with Report and ITV.

    According to Ahmadov, the Justice Ministry is currently carrying out the process. He said the Mobile Notary app currently has 1.8 million active users.

    The minister noted that a number of steps have also been taken to digitize civil status records. Certificates related to births, marriages, deaths, civil status and family composition are now also available through mygov, he said.

    "I think one of the most important areas of our activity is data cleansing, because the Justice Ministry's databases, particularly the State Population Register, serve as a primary source of information for many government agencies," Ahmadov said.

    He noted that the ministry has established integrations with 42 government agencies as part of the exchange of primary-source data.

    "The services of those government agencies directly depend on the accuracy of these primary-source data. We have currently achieved 95% accuracy in data based on FIN codes," the minister said.

    The full interview will be available on Report's website today at 10:00 pm (GMT+4).

    Farid Ahmadov Ministry of Justice MyGov
    Fərid Əhmədov: Ədliyyə Nazirliyi 42 dövlət qurumu ilə məlumat mübadiləsi üzrə inteqrasiya aparır
    Фарид Ахмедов: Минюст обеспечивает обмен данными с 42 госорганами
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

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