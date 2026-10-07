Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Nadia Comaneci sends video message to judokas at Baku worlds

    Individual sports
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 12:29
    Nadia Comaneci sends video message to judokas at Baku worlds

    International Judo Federation (IJF) ambassador and five-time Olympic gymnastics champion Nadia Comaneci has sent a video message to participants of the World Judo Championships in Baku, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

    Drawing on her own experience, the former Romanian athlete emphasized that discipline, courage and perseverance are the foundation of great achievements.

    Addressing the judokas competing at the championships, she said:

    "To all the athletes competing in Baku, I want to say: compete with pride, respect your opponents and give your best on the tatami. Alongside the medals, what remains is the character we demonstrate and the inspiration we give to future generations."

    At the end of her message, Comaneci wished all participants an unforgettable World Judo Championships.

    Nadia Comaneci International Judo Federation 2026 World Judo Championships
    Beşqat olimpiya çempionu Nadya Komaneçi Bakıda keçirilən mundialın iştirakçılarına müraciət edib
    Надя Команечи обратилась к участникам ЧМ по дзюдо в Баку
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    44 - Tezliklə

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