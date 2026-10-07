Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    President Ilham Aliyev: None of our missing citizens are forgotten

    Domestic policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 12:25
    President Ilham Aliyev: None of our missing citizens are forgotten

    "Azerbaijan will continue to mobilize all its capabilities to clarify the fate of persons whose whereabouts remain unknown," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 4th International Conference in the Baku Dialogue format on "Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms for Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons."

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev noted that none of Azerbaijan's missing citizens are forgotten and that determining their fate remains a constant focus of the state. "It is our moral duty to provide comprehensive support and care to every family facing this tragedy and to share their pain," the President added.

    Ilham Aliyev Missing persons
    Prezident: İtkin düşmüş şəxslərin taleyinin müəyyənləşdirilməsi işləri davam etdiriləcək
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан продолжит добиваться выяснения судьбы пропавших без вести
    44 - Tezliklə
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