Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijani judoka Vusal Galandarzada wins first bout at World Judo Championships

    Individual sports
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 11:52
    Azerbaijani judoka Vusal Galandarzada wins first bout at World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijani judoka Vusal Galandarzada has secured his first victory at the World Judo Championships being held in Baku, Report informs.

    Competing in the 81 kg weight category, Galandarzada defeated Bulgaria's Hristo Valkov in the round of 64.

    Galandarzade will face Estonia's Saad Dikaev in the round of 32.

    The championships, held at the National Gymnastics Arena, will conclude on October 11.

    Earlier, Azerbaijani judokas Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) won gold and Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) secured a bronze medal.

    Azerbaijani judokas 2026 World Judo Championships
    Dünya çempionatı: Vüsal Qələndərzadə 1/8 finalda məğlub olub - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Вусал Галандарзаде проиграл в 1/8 финала ЧМ по дзюдо в Баку - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2
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