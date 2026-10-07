Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    President: Information regarding the fate of individuals should not be subject to politicization

    Domestic policy
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 12:18
    President: Information regarding the fate of individuals should not be subject to politicization

    "Armenia must provide all information regarding the fate of missing Azerbaijanis, as well as mass graves and individual burial sites, and create conditions for opening relevant archives and collecting witness statements," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 4th International Conference in the Baku Dialogue format on "Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms for Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons."

    According to Report, the head of state noted that, in addition to being a legal obligation and humanitarian responsibility, this would be a practical expression of commitment to peace and a contribution to strengthening mutual trust. Information regarding the fate of individuals should not be subject to politicization.

    Ilham Aliyev Missing persons
    Azərbaycan lideri: İnsan talelərinə aid məlumatlar siyasi şərtləndirmə predmeti olmamalıdır
    Президент: Сведения о судьбах людей не должны быть предметом политической обусловленности
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