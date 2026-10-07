Kuwaiti official: Issue of missing persons needs more than technology

The issue of missing persons cannot be resolved through technical capabilities alone, Rabea Saad Al-Adsani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait for Prisoners of War and Missing Persons, said at the 4th International Conference within the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, Report informs.

Al-Adsani noted that behind every missing person is a family seeking answers, often holding on to hope for many years.

"Therefore, addressing this issue is not merely a technical or legal responsibility. It is also a humanitarian necessity rooted in our shared obligation to uphold human dignity and provide answers to families," he said.

According to him, significant progress has been achieved in forensic science, DNA technologies, data management systems, and international cooperation. However, experience has repeatedly shown that the missing persons issue cannot be resolved through technical means alone.

"Trust is the foundation of effective response efforts. Trust enables governments and institutions to cooperate, share information responsibly, engage with communities, and assure families that every possible effort is being made to establish the truth," the official added.