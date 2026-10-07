Another Azerbaijani killed in Russia-Ukraine war
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- 07 October, 2026
- 12:37
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Another Azerbaijani citizen has been killed in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
According to Report, Vahab Guliyev, a physician and candidate of medical sciences born in 1968 and originally from the village of Separadi in Azerbaijan's Lankaran district, was killed in a Russian drone strike during fighting in the Kupyansk sector of Ukraine.
Guliyev had lived in Ukraine for more than 30 years. His body has already been brought to Azerbaijan, and preparations are underway for his burial in his native village.
Rusiya-Ukrayna müharibəsində daha bir azərbaycanlı öldürülüb
В российско-украинской войне погиб еще один азербайджанец
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