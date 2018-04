Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA Discipline Committee at today’s meeting has taken relevant measures on two matches of XI set of Azerbaijan Premier League (APL).

Report informs, Kapaz FC was fined 800 AZN for not watering the stadium’s lawn on the match with Qarabag FC.

On the match with Zira fans of Neftchi club broke the seats of stadium.

AFFA Discipline Committee decided that the damage should be compensated by Neftchi FC.