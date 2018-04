© Report

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Date of the next meeting of AFFA Executive Committee was announced.

Report informs referring to the AFFA's official website, the meeting will be held on November 3 at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The meeting will focus on discussing candidates for the position of the head coach of Azerbaijan's national football team.

Notably, AFFA has announced that it will not extend a contract with the current head coach Robert Prosinečki.