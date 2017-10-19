AFFA comments on whether Robert Prosinečki remains as manager

© Report

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We will meet with Robert Prosinečki in late October. His contract is valid currently. He will return to Baku in the evening. We will meet with him on these days".

The AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov told Report.

Answering the question about whether Robert Prosinečki will stay in his post of the national team manager, the Secretary General said that final decision regarding the Croatian expert will made after the meeting with him. E. Mammadov said meeting with R. Prosinečki will be held within 10 days: "It was decided beforehand to discuss future cooperation after end of the 2018 World Cup qualifying round. Prosinečki is not in Baku at present and therefore we have not had any discussions. We will conduct discussions just after the head coach's return and immediately inform the public. This will take place within the next 10 days".

Speaking about R. Prosinečki's interview in his homeland that he doesn't intend to manage the Azerbaijani team and wants to work with a club, he said: "Prosinečki did not say anything to us. We got information about what he said in the interview. He said that he didn't mean that. He is free, he can express his opinion. His contract is valid now. We approach very professionally to this issue. We have experience in such matters. We know how to behave until expiration of the contract".

E. Mammadov also noted that there is no plan to organize a friendly match for the national team soon. According to him, at present, Qarabag's matches in the Champions League are more important.

Notably, three-year contract between Robert Prosinečki and AFFA will expire in December 2017.