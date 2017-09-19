AFFA comments on news about Baku’s hosting the Champions League finals

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ Based on AFFA’s appeal tomorrow’s session of UEFA Executive Committee will decide whether to grant Baku right to host 2019 UEFA Champions League and Europe League final matches at Baku Olympic Stadium (BOS).

Report informs, the AFFA Secretary General Elkhan Mammadov told the affa.az.

E. Mammadov said that today the AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev along with Vice-President Elshad Nasirov are participating at the UEFA's Top Executive Programme meeting: “In accordance with procedure regulations, all the tender documents in the right order were prepared and presented to UEFA. On September 5, at the UEFA HQs was made a special presentation on Baku bidding to host final matches prepared with the leadership of the AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev.

Today, the UEFA's Top Executive Programme (TEP) meeting is underway. We are participating at the meeting along with AFFA President Rovnag Abdullayev and Vice President Elshad Nasirov. Tomorrow there will be extraordinary meeting of UEFA Executive Committee in Geneva and name of countries that will organize the final games of mentioned competitions will be announced. Nevertheless, some media outlets published different kind of news about the decision. I’d like to stress that; it is not proper to express any opinion on this issue without decision of the UEFA Executive Committee.”

The sole rival of the BOS for hosting the Champions League final is “Metropolitano” stadium in Madrid, Spain. Along with BOS, “Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán” in Seville, Spain and "Wodafone Arena" stadiums in Istanbul, Turkey also bid to host the Europe League finals.