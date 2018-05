Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ Date and place of last AFFA Clubs Committee meeting in 2016 announced.

Report informs, the committee chairman Fikrat Huseynov said.

According to him, the last meeting of the year will be held on December 23 in Boulevard Hotel.

F. Huseynov said during the last meeting committee chairman for next year will also be elected.

The event will begin at 10:30.