AFFA charges "Neftchi" and AZAL football clubs

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA (Azerbaijan Football Federations Association) Disciplinary Committee has fined "Neftchi" club for 1500 manats.

Report informs, the reason for this was getting four players as the main and substitute yellow card team at a meeting with Zakatala's "Simurg" club.

The basic structure of the club caused damage amounting to 1,000 manat, and replacing footballers - 500 manat.

Disciplinary committee charged also the AZAL club. After 78 minutes of the game with "Gabala" football Azal Victor Igbekoi received his second yellow card and was suspended for one game because of unethical behavior, and the club was fined in sum of 200 manats. Victor Igbekoi has to miss the upcoming game with "Karabakh" club on February 11.