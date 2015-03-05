AFFA appealed to FIFA for Pavel Pashaev's transfer to national team

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ AFFA kicks off talks with the Ukrainian club "Metallurg" (Donetsk) to attract national team Pavel Pashaev.

Report was told by the Secretary General of Azerbaijani Football Federations Association (AFFA) Elkhan Mammadov.

According to him,in this regard, AFFA appealed to the Football Federation of Ukraine. Secretary General said that tomorrow they intend to visit FIFA, "Father of Pavel Pashayev Azerbaijani. He was born in Baku. We have a document confirming this. Having collected all the documents, we will appeal to FIFA to consider the question of his transition to Azerbaijani national team.