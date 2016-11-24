Four Azerbaijani wrestlers qualify for Golden Grand Prix finals

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ 4 Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers qualified for finals of the International Golden Grand Prix in Baku, dedicated to memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs, Giorgi Edisherashvili will try to defeat Russian Nariman Israpilov at 57 kg weight category.

Ahmadnabi Gvarzatilov, 61 kg, will fight against Cuban Yowlys Bonne Rodríguez, Gitinomagomed Gadziyev, 70 kg, against Russian Israil Kasumov, Jabrayil Hasanov, 74 kg, against Georgian Avtandil Kentchadze.

Wrestlers of the same number will try to win bronze medal. Two Azerbaijani athletes will compete with each other. Joshgun Azimov and Aghahuseyn Mustafayev, 65 kg, will compete for bronze medal. Murad Suleymanov to meet with Russian Zaur Makiev at 74 kg weight category, Alexander Taymurazovich Gostiyev with Iranian Moitaba Mohammadshafiye, also, Aslanbek Alborov, 97 kg, with US athlete Dustin Lee Kilgore.

The final matches will begin at 17:00.