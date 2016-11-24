 Top
    Close photo mode

    Four Azerbaijani wrestlers qualify for Golden Grand Prix finals

    4 wrestlers will compete for bronze medal

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ 4 Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers qualified for finals of the International Golden Grand Prix in Baku, dedicated to memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

    Report informs, Giorgi Edisherashvili will try to defeat Russian Nariman Israpilov at 57 kg weight category.

    Ahmadnabi Gvarzatilov, 61 kg, will fight against Cuban Yowlys Bonne Rodríguez, Gitinomagomed Gadziyev, 70 kg, against Russian Israil Kasumov, Jabrayil Hasanov, 74 kg, against Georgian Avtandil Kentchadze.

    Wrestlers of the same number will try to win bronze medal. Two Azerbaijani athletes will compete with each other. Joshgun Azimov and Aghahuseyn Mustafayev, 65 kg, will compete for bronze medal. Murad Suleymanov to meet with Russian Zaur Makiev at 74 kg weight category, Alexander Taymurazovich Gostiyev with Iranian Moitaba Mohammadshafiye, also, Aslanbek Alborov, 97 kg, with US athlete Dustin Lee Kilgore.

    The final matches will begin at 17:00.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi