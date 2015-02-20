23 people detained as a result of incident occurred before Euroleague - VIDEO

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The incident occurred before the final 1/16 match between Italian club Roma and the Dutch Feyenoord in Italy.Report informs referring to the local media, the Dutch fans caused damage to a number of historic sites of Rome.

After the intervention of the police in the incident involving drunken fans, the situation is even more tensed.

All the shops nearby were closed. According to local media 23 Feyenoord fans were arrested.Leader of Feyenoord group of fans was among them.

About 6000 fans from Holland arrived in Italy to participate in yesterday's match Roma - Feyenoord.