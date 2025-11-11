2026 FIFA World Cup: Referees revealed for Azerbaijan vs Iceland match
Football
- 11 November, 2025
- 14:56
Referee appointments have been announced for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Iceland, scheduled to take place in Baku on November 13.
According to Report, the main referee will be Nikola Dabanović from Montenegro, assisted by Vladan Todorović and Srđan Jovanović.
The fourth official will be Miloš Bošković.
Serbian officials Momčilo Marković and Aleksandar Živković will be in charge of VAR.
