2017/2018 season of Azerbaijan Premier League starts

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ 2017/2018 season of the Azerbaijani Premier League (APL) starts on August 11.

Report informs, “Neftchi” and “Qarabag” will play against each other in the first match of new season.

The match will take place at “Bakcell Arena” stadium at 21:00 Baku time.

Notably, matches of the first stage will envisage 3 days. “Inter” – “Gabala” match is set for August 12. “Sumgayit” – “Kapaz” and “Zira” – “Sabail” matches will be held on August 13.

Azerbaijan Premier League

The first stage

11 August (Friday)

21:00. “Neftchi” – “Qarabag”

“Bakcell Arena”.