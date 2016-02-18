 Top
    Today 15 matches of 1/16 finals of Champions League to be played

    Galatasaray to play with Italian Lazio

    Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the final stage of 1/16 European League will be held. Report informs, 15 matches will be played.

    Gabala will play with the Czech Sparta on the group stage in Krasnodar, Russia. Germany's Borussia (Dortmund) FC is to play with Portugal's Porto.

    England's Tottenham is to play with Italy's Fiorentina. Anderlecht to play with Greece's Olympiakos in Belgium.

    European League

    1/16, the first games

    22:00. Borussia (Germany) - Porto (Portugal)

    Dortmund. Signal Iduna Park

    22:00. Fiorentina (Italy) - Tottenham (England)

    Florence. Artemio Franchi stadium

    22:00. Villarreal (Spain) - Napoli (Italy)

    Villarreal. El Madriqal stadium

    22:00. Mitelland (Denmark) - Manchester United (England)

    Herning. Herning stadium

    22:00. Seville (Spain) - Molde (Norway)

    Seville. Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán

    22:00. Anderlecht (Belgium) - Olympiakos (Greece)

    Brussels. Constant Vanden Stockstadion

    22:00. Saint Etienne (France) - Basel (Switzerland)

    Saint Etienne. Jeffrua Gisar stadium

    00:05. Galatasaray (Turkey) - Lazio (Italy)

    Istanbul. Ali Sami Yen Stadium

    00:05. Augsburg (Germany) - Liverpool (England)

    Augsburg. SLG-Arena

    00:05. Marseille (France) - Athletic (Bilbao, Spain)

    Marseille. Stade Vélodrome

    00:05. Shakhtior (Donetsk, Ukraine) - Schalke (Germany)

    Lviv. Lviv Arena

    00:05. Sion (Switzerland) - Braga (Portugal)

    Syon. Turbion stadium

    00:05. Sparta (The Czech Republic) - Krasnodar (Russia)

    Prague. Letnik stadium

    00:05. Sporting (Portugal) - Bayer (Leverkusen, Germany)

    Lisbon. Jose Alvarade stadium

    00:05. Valencia (Spain) - Rapid Wien (Vienna, Austria)

    Valencia. Mestalla stadium

    Second legs will be held on February 24-25.

