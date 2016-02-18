Today 15 matches of 1/16 finals of Champions League to be played

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today the final stage of 1/16 European League will be held. Report informs, 15 matches will be played.
Gabala will play with the Czech Sparta on the group stage in Krasnodar, Russia. Germany's Borussia (Dortmund) FC is to play with Portugal's Porto.
England's Tottenham is to play with Italy's Fiorentina. Anderlecht to play with Greece's Olympiakos in Belgium.
European League
1/16, the first games
22:00. Borussia (Germany) - Porto (Portugal)
Dortmund. Signal Iduna Park
22:00. Fiorentina (Italy) - Tottenham (England)
Florence. Artemio Franchi stadium
22:00. Villarreal (Spain) - Napoli (Italy)
Villarreal. El Madriqal stadium
22:00. Mitelland (Denmark) - Manchester United (England)
Herning. Herning stadium
22:00. Seville (Spain) - Molde (Norway)
Seville. Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán
22:00. Anderlecht (Belgium) - Olympiakos (Greece)
Brussels. Constant Vanden Stockstadion
22:00. Saint Etienne (France) - Basel (Switzerland)
Saint Etienne. Jeffrua Gisar stadium
00:05. Galatasaray (Turkey) - Lazio (Italy)
Istanbul. Ali Sami Yen Stadium
00:05. Augsburg (Germany) - Liverpool (England)
Augsburg. SLG-Arena
00:05. Marseille (France) - Athletic (Bilbao, Spain)
Marseille. Stade Vélodrome
00:05. Shakhtior (Donetsk, Ukraine) - Schalke (Germany)
Lviv. Lviv Arena
00:05. Sion (Switzerland) - Braga (Portugal)
Syon. Turbion stadium
00:05. Sparta (The Czech Republic) - Krasnodar (Russia)
Prague. Letnik stadium
00:05. Sporting (Portugal) - Bayer (Leverkusen, Germany)
Lisbon. Jose Alvarade stadium
00:05. Valencia (Spain) - Rapid Wien (Vienna, Austria)
Valencia. Mestalla stadium
Second legs will be held on February 24-25.
