Today 15 matches of 1/16 finals of Champions League to be played

Today the final stage of 1/16 European League will be held. Report informs, 15 matches will be played.

Gabala will play with the Czech Sparta on the group stage in Krasnodar, Russia. Germany's Borussia (Dortmund) FC is to play with Portugal's Porto.

England's Tottenham is to play with Italy's Fiorentina. Anderlecht to play with Greece's Olympiakos in Belgium.

European League

1/16, the first games

22:00. Borussia (Germany) - Porto (Portugal)

Dortmund. Signal Iduna Park

22:00. Fiorentina (Italy) - Tottenham (England)

Florence. Artemio Franchi stadium

22:00. Villarreal (Spain) - Napoli (Italy)

Villarreal. El Madriqal stadium

22:00. Mitelland (Denmark) - Manchester United (England)

Herning. Herning stadium

22:00. Seville (Spain) - Molde (Norway)

Seville. Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán

22:00. Anderlecht (Belgium) - Olympiakos (Greece)

Brussels. Constant Vanden Stockstadion

22:00. Saint Etienne (France) - Basel (Switzerland)

Saint Etienne. Jeffrua Gisar stadium

00:05. Galatasaray (Turkey) - Lazio (Italy)

Istanbul. Ali Sami Yen Stadium

00:05. Augsburg (Germany) - Liverpool (England)

Augsburg. SLG-Arena

00:05. Marseille (France) - Athletic (Bilbao, Spain)

Marseille. Stade Vélodrome

00:05. Shakhtior (Donetsk, Ukraine) - Schalke (Germany)

Lviv. Lviv Arena

00:05. Sion (Switzerland) - Braga (Portugal)

Syon. Turbion stadium

00:05. Sparta (The Czech Republic) - Krasnodar (Russia)

Prague. Letnik stadium

00:05. Sporting (Portugal) - Bayer (Leverkusen, Germany)

Lisbon. Jose Alvarade stadium

00:05. Valencia (Spain) - Rapid Wien (Vienna, Austria)

Valencia. Mestalla stadium

Second legs will be held on February 24-25.