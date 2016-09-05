Shares of "Zaminbank" in Basak-Inam Insurance to be sold by end of month

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Shares of "Zaminbank" OJSC, which is in the process of liquidation, in Basak-Inam Insurance OJSC has been offered to other shareholders of the company.

Report was told in Basak-Inam Insurance OJSC.

"Currently, the shareholders' opinion on the matter studied. Most likely, by the end of this month, "Zaminbank 's share to be distributed to the shareholders", the company said.

Notably, Basak Inam Insurance was established in 1996. Its registered capital is 7 million AZN.

This amount formed on the basis of 35 000 shares with par value of 200 AZN.

24,2% of shares owned by "Zaminbank" OJSC, which is in process of liquidation, 7,14 % -"Turanbank" OJSC, 5% - "Azer-Turk Bank" OJSC, 14 %- Groupama Insurance Corporation, 0,34% - Aqrarkredit CJSC and 49,27% - Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the company Akif Karimov and other 17 individuals.