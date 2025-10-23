Yunus Abdulov: Azerbaijan ready to introduce Islamic banking

Azerbaijani banks are ready to implement Islamic banking, but the institutional framework should be completed before this model can be launched, Yunus Abdulov, executive director of the Azerbaijan Banks Association, said at the Islamic Finance Forum in Baku, Report informs.

According to Abdulov, the results of a survey conducted in the first half of the year showed that banks' interest in Islamic finance is not only theoretical but also practical.

"Some banks are already working on developing solutions and focusing on specific product areas. We see that interest is stable, the client segments are clear, and the necessary knowledge base for the first stage of implementation already exists. In other words, the market is ready-we just need to complete the institutional framework," he noted.