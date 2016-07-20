World economy may lose $2 trillion in a year due to global warming

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Rising temperatures caused by climate change may cost the world economy over $2trillion in lost productivity by 2030 as hot weather makes it unbearable to work in some parts of the world, Report informs citing the Independent.

It showed that just in Southeast Asia, up to 20 percent of annual work hours may already be lost in jobs with exposure to extreme heat - with the figures set to double by 2050, as the effects of climate change deepen.

Across the globe, 43 countries will see a fall in their gross domestic product (GDP) due to reduced productivity, the majority of them in Asia including Indonesia, Malaysia, China, India and Bangladesh.