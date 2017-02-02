World economy on verge of stagflation

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ The global economy faced the risk of stagflation. Thus, the inflation rate in the world will exceed analysts' forecasts, economic growth expectations continue to remain stable.

Report informs citing the Vestifinance.ru, analysises of Bloomberg said.

According to the agency, inflation index, which measures the increase in the real price, "Citi Inflation Surprise Index" reached more than the maximum limit during last 5 years. Analysts believe economic growth will decrease according to the following schedule, while inflation to increase that will lead to global stagflation.

As a result unemployment will rise sharply.