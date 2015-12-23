World Bank: We ready to provide necessary assistance to Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Allowing for greater flexibility in the manat is a necessary step to ease the pressure on the currency, which has intensified over the past few months. Report informs, Baku representative of the World Bank said commenting on the decision of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan on transition to 'floating currency' regime.

'The World Bank team is closely monitoring the situation and the impact of this event is being reviewed at the moment. As a close development partner with Azerbaijan, The World Bank is ready to provide necessary assistance to the government if necessary', the bank says.