    World Bank Vice President to visit Baku - EXCLUSIVE

    C. Muller is expected to attend an official event in Baku on occasion of 25th anniversary of establishment of relations with Azerbaijan

    Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 18, World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Cyril Muller will pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, the visit will last for two days.

    During the visit, C.Muller is expected to meet with the head of the state and officials in the government's economic bloc. The vice president is expected to attend an official event in Baku on the occasion of 25th anniversary of establishment of relations with Azerbaijan.

    Notably, currently the organization has 11 active projects in Azerbaijan.

