West Fund Indexes increased

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December,22 at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went up by 0,87% and amounted to 17 954,44 points, S&P 500 by 0,38% and made 2 078,54 and Nasdaq by 0,34% and made 4 781,42.

Report informs, on December, 22, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index rose by 0,48% to 6 576,74 points, the German DAX by 0,81% to 9 865,76 points and French CAC-40 rose by 0,30% and 4 254,43 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 1,24% and amounted to 1 179,60 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,2259 dollars (-0,07%).