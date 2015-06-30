Volume of cashless payments increased by 54% in Nakhchivan

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the territory of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic set by the banks so far in the city of Nakhchivan 479 POS-terminals in the central part of the distric, at the regions and villages - 504, at the objects of trade and services, restaurants, hotels and other catering facilities in general, 983 POS-terminals, which by 63.83%, or 383 units more than in the same period of last year.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Central Office in Nakhchivan, at this point in the autonomous republic, the number of payment cards exceeded 212.2 thousand units. This means that every second purchase is making by a payment card.

The number of installed ATMs equal to 95, of which in the city of Nakhchivan - 54, in the central part of the district centers and large villages - 41.

In addition, in the territory of the autonomous republic are providing banking services through its two terminals of MilliÖN.

Growth in the number of POS-terminals in the territory of Nakchivan Autonomous Republic affected by the increase in the volume of cashless payments. So, on June 1, 2015 the volume of non-cash transactions through POS-terminals and the Internet amounted to 1 233.6 thousand manats, which means growth by 53.7%. In the same period of 2014 this numver was equal to 802.63 thousand manats.