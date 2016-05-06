Volume of bank deposits in Azerbaijan decreased by 2%

Baku. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of deposits of physical persons in the banking sector of Azerbaijan as of April 1 totaled to 7 888, 9 mln. AZN. Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, it's less by 2.33% or 188,4 mln. AZN in comparison with March 1. The volume of deposits of physical persons increased by 107.3 million AZN or 1.38% in comparison with the same period of last year.

Manat deposits from physical persons as of April 1 amounted to 1 511.6 million AZN. In comparison with the same period of last year, decrease in sum of 1 185,4 mln. AZN or 44%, on a monthly basis there is an increase of 102.5 million AZN or 7.27%.

Deposits of physical persons in foreign currency as of April 1 amounted to 6 377.3 million AZN, which is less by 291.1 million AZN or 4.36% than in March 1. In comparison with the same period of last year, an increase in foreign currency deposits at 1 292.7 million AZN or 25.4% is observed.

Analysts of Report News Agency state taht, the reduction in the volume of deposits of physical persons is related with the reduced income amid rising public spending. With the growth of economic activit, volume of household deposits will increase.