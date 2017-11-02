Venezuela launches new 100,000 bolivar banknote

© Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro launched on Wednesday a new highest denomination banknote worth 100,000 bolivars, which will go into circulation this week.

Report informs, the country's El Nacional newspaper wrote.

Notably, currently $ 1 in the Venezuelan black market makes nearly 40,000 bolivars. It means that a new banknote will cost only $ 2,5.

Meanwhile, Maduro said that 85% of all cash transactions in Venezuela will be carried out electronically in 2018.

Inflation in the country this year is expected to be 1 600%.