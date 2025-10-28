Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Uzbekistan, World Bank develop national disaster insurance strategy

    Finance
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 12:31
    Uzbekistan, World Bank develop national disaster insurance strategy

    Uzbekistan, in cooperation with the World Bank, is preparing a national strategy for natural disaster insurance based on international experience, Ulugbek Khasanov, head of the National Agency for Advanced Projects of Uzbekistan, said at the Insurtech-2025 Summit of Turkic States.

    According to Report, Khasanov noted that the country's insurance market is showing steady growth: total insurance premiums have reached $500 million, a 146% increase, while insurance payouts rose to $100 million, up 119%. The number of active insurance contracts reached 12 million, and total investments grew to $700 million, marking a 140% increase.

    He emphasized the importance of reinsurance development, stating: "In May, Uzbekistan established its first national reinsurance company, which will strengthen domestic financial capacity and reduce risks."

    Khasanov also highlighted that digital solutions are being implemented to enhance transparency and efficiency in the insurance sector, alongside a risk-based Solvency II approach aimed at improving market resilience.

    World Bank Uzbekistan Ulugbek Khasanov natural disaster insurance national strategy
    Özbəkistan rəsmisi: "Təbii fəlakətlərdən sığortalanma üzrə milli strategiya hazırlayırıq"
    Улугбек Хасанов: Узбекистан разрабатывает национальную стратегию страхования от природных катастроф

    Latest News

    13:41

    Georgian, Armenian parliamentarians discuss peace process in region

    Region
    13:29

    Azerbaijan's insurance sector urged to develop innovative products

    Finance
    13:25

    Global InsurTech market set to reach $610B by 2034, says expert

    Finance
    13:11

    AIA: Joint Insurtech platform among Turkic states to boost regional competitiveness

    Finance
    13:01
    Photo

    Memorial to 1995 tragedy victims erected at Ulduz metro station in Baku

    Domestic policy
    12:45

    Baku to host Color of Diversity festival on November 5

    Religion
    12:41

    CBA: Azerbaijan's insurance market grew 10% annually over past 5 years

    Finance
    12:33
    Photo

    Barley malt processing facility of "Promalt" LLC inaugurated in Imishli

    Domestic policy
    12:31

    Uzbekistan, World Bank develop national disaster insurance strategy

    Finance
    All News Feed