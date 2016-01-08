Sale rate of US dollar reaches 1,84 AZN/USD in Baku

Baku. 8 January.REPORT.AZ/ As a result of monitoring conducted by Analytical Group of Report News Agency on currency exchange offices located in 28 May Street of Baku today at about 12:00 p.m., next increase in cash USD purchase and sale exchange rate recorded. In most exchange offices, purchase of 1 USD is carried out for 1,77 manats, sale for 1,84 manats.

Notably, however, today's official exchange rate of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR) is 1,5642 AZN/USD, not holding currency auction by CBAR today increased agiotage.

CBAR, selling USD supply to commercial banks in organized market through currency auctions, carries out sale under 'the best offer' principle. AZN/USD exchange rate to be 2,00 AZN/USD at the weekend already seems to be a reality.