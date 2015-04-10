USD rate up in markets

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 9, at US fund markets Dow Jones index up by 0,31% and made 17 958,73. S&P 500 index up by 0,45% and amounted to 2 091,18, and Nasdaq by 0,48% and constituted to 4 974,56 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 1,12% and amounted to 7 015,36 points, the German DAX up by 1,08% and made 12 166,44 points and French CAC-40 by 1,40% and made 5 208,95 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,2% and amounted to 1 195,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,94% and made 1,0680.