USD rate soars by news from United States

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The exchange rate of US-dollar began to rise in global currency market.

Report informs, the reason is positive economic indicator in the US. Thus, in non-agricultural sector employment has increased by 253 thousand people in May. Analysts predicted the increase by 185 thousand people.

The figure above forecasts increased demand for US-dollar.

Analytical Group of Report believes, this figure has lifted probabilities associated with interest rate hike at US Federal Reserve System (Fed) meeting to be held on June 13-14 up to 100%. Also, this figure increases probabilities of increase in Fed's interest rate for the rest of the year. At present, the major currency pair dollar/euro exchange rate after a decrease of 0.3% settled at 1.12 USD/EUR.