USD exchange rate declines in Turkey

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ After hitting 3.5966 TRY/USD historic high yesterday, on December 2, USD exchange rate began to decline in Turkey.

Report informs, Turkish President R.T.Erdoğan's statement on December 2 morning regarding necessity to reduce interest rates, sharply increased USD exchange rate. Following the statement, US-dollars increased up to 2.7% and began to decline due to the population's and investment funds' sales for profit purposes and made 3.52 TRY/USD by 0.5% increase.

The Analytical Group of Report News Agency forecasts that USD exchange rate will decline to 3.40 TRY/USD and make around 3.45 TRY/USD at the end of 2016.