USA main Fund Indexes increased

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 26, in the USA stock market, Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose by 0,1% and amounted to 17 872 points, S&P 500 by 0,3% and made 2 073 points, Nasdaq 0,6% and was equal to 4 787 points. Report informs, increase of prices was influenced by several positive macroeconomic news. So, purchase of new real estates rose by 0,7% in October, orders for goods of long-time usage increased by 0,4%.

On November 26, at Europe Fund Markets, FTSE index fell by 0,03% to 6 729 points, the German DAX rose by 0,6% to 9 916 points, French CAC fell by 0,2% and amounted to 4 373points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX fell by 0,8% and amounted to 1 187,10 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in the world market amounts to 1,2508 dollars (+0,02%).